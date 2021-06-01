Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Commerzbank lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

