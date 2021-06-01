Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Seagen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

