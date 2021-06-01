Securian Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

STWD opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

