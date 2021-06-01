Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,076,000 after buying an additional 918,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,150,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.