Securian Asset Management Inc Has $526,000 Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.76.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.