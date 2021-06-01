Securian Asset Management Inc Has $833,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

NYSE CMA opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.