Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE COG opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

