Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of HRC opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

