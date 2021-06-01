Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 158 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

NYSE:POST opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.