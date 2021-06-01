Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $28.69 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,687,000. American Tower comprises about 1.2% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,324. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.