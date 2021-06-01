Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,734,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,870,000. Nokia comprises approximately 1.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 822,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,148,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

