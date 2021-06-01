Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $285.51 million, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

