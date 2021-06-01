Semtech (SMTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. TheStreet lowered Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

