Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Down 1.4%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.45. 4,912,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 1,882,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VII. ATB Capital cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

