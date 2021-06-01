Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 141,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,051. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,947 shares of company stock worth $5,420,368.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $16,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

