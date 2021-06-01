Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 25,701 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 459.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of X opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.