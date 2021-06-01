Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.83, a P/E/G ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

