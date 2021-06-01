Shell Asset Management Co. Has $729,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.