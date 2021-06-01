Shell Asset Management Co. Has $859,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 174,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $33.76.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

