Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 120 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $269.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,074.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. TheStreet raised Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

