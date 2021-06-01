Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 35,065 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

