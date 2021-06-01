Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,728 shares of company stock worth $11,307,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

