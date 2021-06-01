Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

