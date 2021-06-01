ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,103. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 1.29. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.89.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,082.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,695. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

