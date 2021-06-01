Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Boosted by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 10.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $108,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $11.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,254.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,163.53. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $702.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.