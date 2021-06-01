Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Increases By 55.4%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the April 29th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,326,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

