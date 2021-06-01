Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Increases By 55.4%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the April 29th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.
Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,326,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About América Móvil
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
