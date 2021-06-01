Short Interest in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Increases By 50.2%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the April 29th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $413.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.56 and its 200 day moving average is $364.93.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

