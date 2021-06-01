Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Rises By 31.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

