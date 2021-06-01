Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Expands By 34.3%

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 29th total of 440,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESXB. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 189,729 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

