Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Increases By 68.3%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the April 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CompX International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of CIX stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. CompX International has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

