Short Interest in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Increases By 50.0%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 104,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYFW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

