Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Rises By 66.7%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FCREY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

