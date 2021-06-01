Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Rises By 66.7%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FCREY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.
About Fletcher Building
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.