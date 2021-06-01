Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Increases By 32.6%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 29th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Shares of Gold Road Resources stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.