Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Increases By 64.4%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the April 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE GER opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 41,203 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

