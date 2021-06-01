Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Increases By 35.8%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the April 29th total of 441,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GSI Technology by 44.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GSI Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT remained flat at $$6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,199. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.