Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Expands By 62.5%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HISJF stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

