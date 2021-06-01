Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Rises By 30.5%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 84,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

IFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $16,522,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.