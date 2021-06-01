Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Grows By 30.0%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 29th total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Investar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,993. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Investar will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

