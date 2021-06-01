Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Expands By 49.7%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the April 29th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS KRRGF opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

