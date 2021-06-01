Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Increases By 29.4%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,411.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after buying an additional 515,720 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $29,807,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $1,739,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $59,724,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.