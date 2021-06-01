Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Grows By 30.6%

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 29th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,720,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $4,854,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

LCY stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84. Landcadia Holdings III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.77.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

