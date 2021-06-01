Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Increases By 35.1%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the April 29th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.