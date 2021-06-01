Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Expands By 38.5%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 132,600 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

MHH stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

