Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Grows By 56.6%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Osisko Development stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

