Short Interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Increases By 39.6%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 973,700 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the April 29th total of 697,700 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at $498,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,626 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.14. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

