Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expands By 41.9%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the April 29th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

