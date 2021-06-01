Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Expands By 28.6%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 29th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.69% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

