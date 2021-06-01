Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Grows By 29.5%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 187,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ucommune International in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ucommune International in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ucommune International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UK opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

