Short Interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expands By 28.3%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of ZG stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.04. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.36, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
