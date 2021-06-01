Short Interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expands By 28.3%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.04. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.36, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.