Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. Shutterstock reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,026 shares of company stock worth $16,893,434. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Shutterstock by 32.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

